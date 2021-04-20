In Cars, Formula 1, International News, Motorsports / By Jonathan Lee / 20 April 2021 6:20 pm / 0 comments

The United States has long hosted Formula 1 Grands Prix, with the latest iteration of the USGP – held at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas – having been held since 2012 (with the exception, of course, of the lost year that was 2020).

But the pinnacle of motorsport is continuing its efforts to expand its already record-breaking calendar and attract American viewers, which is why it has announced a new Miami Grand Prix for 2022 as part of a ten-year deal. The city will be the 11th US location to host a race and will mark the return of Formula 1 racing to Florida since the first USGP was held in Sebring in 1959.

The proposed temporary circuit will run around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins American football team and host of the Miami Open tennis tournament, six previous Super Bowls and two baseball World Series. It will feature 19 corners and three straights, with a potential of three Drag Reduction System (DRS) zones and an estimated top speed of 320 km/h. Organisers plan to make use of the stadium – which features a 12-cabin gondola cable car system, a first for a US stadium – for spectators and facilities.

Formula 1 says the race will boost tourism and the economy, benefitting local businesses in the greater Miami region. The series and the event promoter have promised to provide discounted tickets to residents and support the community, including holding the F1 in Schools education programme and offering the opportunity for businesses to be part of the race weekend.

While Miami’s exact slot in the 2022 calendar has yet to be confirmed, F1 president Stefano Domenicali has said that he expects the race to take place in the second quarter of the year. Next season will be a big one for the sport, as it plans a comprehensive overhaul of its technical regulations aimed at increasing overtaking opportunities for drivers.