27 July 2020

The developing Covid-19 situation in the Americas has led Formula 1 to the decision of cancelling the Brazil, United States, Mexico and Canada rounds for the 2020 calendar, and in their places will be additional European rounds to be comprised of races hosted at the Nurburgring, Portimao and Imola circuits.

The Nurburgring will host from October 9 to 11 what will be known as the Eifel Grand Prix, thus named after the region in which the circuit is located, followed by the Portugese Grand Prix in Portimao at the Algarve International Circuit from October 23 until 25.

After that will be the Imola round which will be known as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from October 31 to November 1, a two-day event for which its exact format is to be confirmed, although this round is understood to comprise just one practice session ahead of qualifying and the race.

Last month, Formula 1 announced that the 2020 Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese Grand Prix races have been cancelled, in favour of more European rounds. These were due to the long lead times required for the construction of street circuits, as well as travel restrictions that have been imposed.

The Mugello circuit has also been recently added to the 2020 Formula 1 calendar as the Tuscan Grand Prix, which will take place on September 13. This will be the first time Formula 1 will race at the Ferrari-owned circuit, although official F1 testing has been held at the Italian circuit before in 2012. Mugello is a fixture in the MotoGP and WSBK motorcycle racing series.

The latest confirmations bring the total number of races in the 2020 season to 13, and this is expected to have 15 to 18 races once the full calendar has been confirmed. The 2020 Formula 1 season is expected to culminate with a race weekend in the Gulf region some time in mid-December, according to Formula 1.