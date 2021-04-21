In Bikes, GPX Racing, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 April 2021 2:36 pm / 2 comments

After hints the Demon GR200R will be coming to Malaysia, the 2021 GPX Demon GR200R now has an official launch date of April 24. While no pricing has been announced on the GPX Malaysia website, a source told paultan.org the official sales price will be “around RM13,000 plus.”

When launched in its home market of Thailand mid last year, the Demon GR200R was more than just an upsize and update of the original Demon 150GR with its “baby Panigale” styling. This time around, the Demon GR200R wears clothing rather similar to the Yamaha YZF-R1, complete with LED projector lights on either side of the front cowl.

Moving the Demon GR200R into the full-size motorcycle category is the use of 17-inch wheels, allowing for the fitting of proper motorcycle tyres, compared to the 14-inch wheels on the Demon 150GR. Power now comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 198 cc mill fed by EFI with torque claimed to be 17.2 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive with 11-litres of fuel in the tank and the whole package weighing 150 kg. Braking uses hydraulic discs with a two-piston calliper and 276 mm disc on the front wheel and 220 mm at the back.

In terms of size the Demon GR200R fits into the quarter-litre class with a wheel base of 1,340 mm and overall length of 2,020 mm while seat height is 815 mm. Rivals to the GPX DEmon GR200R in Malaysia include the Modenas Pulsar RS200 at RM9,990 and for naked sports bikes, the TVS Apache RTR200 V2.0 at RM10,950 and KTM Duke 200 at RM11,888.