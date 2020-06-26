In Bikes, GPX Racing, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 June 2020 10:48 am / 0 comments

Following its recent launch in Thailand, the 2020 GPX Demon GR200R will be coming to Malaysia soon, with pricing to be announced. This Thailand brand is familiar to Malaysian riders, following the launch of the GPX Demon 150 GR in February last year.

While the previous Demon 150 GR drew comments from riders about its resemblance to the Ducati Panigale, this time around the Demon GR200R looks a lot like a Yamaha YZF-R1. There will be no remarks about scooter wheels and the such as wheel sizing for the GR200R is now 17-inches, allowing for fitment of popular tyre sizes.

The bump in displacement also moves the GR200R into ‘proper’ motorcycle territory, with the addition of liquid-cooling to the single-cylinder, 198 cc engine, wrapped in a trellis frame, produces 17.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. GPX Thailand did not produce any horsepower numbers but we would guess something between 16 to 19 hp would be appropriate.

Power gets to the ground via chain final drive and a six-speed gearbox where a five-speed gearbox is the norm in this price segment. Braking uses hydraulic discs with a two-piston calliper and 276 mm disc on the front wheel and 220 mm at the back.

Front suspension is done with non-adjustable upside-down forks with a seven-step preload adjustable YSS monoshock in the rear. Inside the cockpit is a full-colour TFT-LCD display showing all the necessary information while LED lighting is used throughout.

Dimensionally the Demon GR200R fits into the quarter-litre class with a wheel base of 1,340 mm and overall length of 2,020 mm while seat height is 815 mm. GPX claims the weight of the Demon GR200R to be 150 kg while fuel is carried in an 11-litre tank.

For Thailand, the 2020 GPX Demon GR200R is priced at 76,500 Thai baht (RM10,601) while the Demon 150GR had a Malaysian retail price of RM9,800 in 2019. For the Malaysia domestic market, current competition for the Demon GR200R includes the Modenas Pulsar RS200 at RM9,990 and in the naked sports range, the TVS Apache RTR200 V2.0 at RM10,950 and KTM Duke 200 at RM11,888.