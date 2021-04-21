In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 21 April 2021 2:29 pm / 1 comment

The 2021 Porsche Panamera facelift will be making its official Malaysian debut tonight. Like many other Porsche models launched in recent months, the event will be livestreamed on Porsche Malaysia’s Facebook and YouTube channels, so be sure to tune in to your preferred medium at 8 pm.

The updated, second-generation Panamera was unveiled globally in August last year. Like before, it’s available in three body styles – regular fastback sedan, Sport Turismo and long-wheelbase Executive.

Crowning the range is the Turbo S variant, one that’s equipped with a 4.0 litre biturbo V8 mill making 630 PS and 820 Nm of torque. It will do the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 3.1 seconds, while the 0-200 km/h is done in 11.2 seconds. The Turbo S Sport Turismo does the century dash just as quickly, but takes 0.3 seconds longer in the 0-200 km/h sprint.

The rest of the range have also been updated, including the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid. This gets a 2.9 litre biturbo V6 engine that’s augmented with an electric motor, offering a total system output of 560 PS and 750 Nm of torque. At full pelt, it will do the century dash in 3.7 seconds, while the larger 17.9 kWh battery pack offers up to 54 km of full electric range.

Design-wise, the enhancements are fairly subtle. The front and rear bumpers are slightly reprofiled, while the LED light strip at the back now contours over the lid. The LED tail lights are also updated (dark tinted units available, too), and there are three new sets of 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels to choose from, making for a total of 10 different designs.