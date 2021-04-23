In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 23 April 2021 6:13 pm / 1 comment

Honda Access has provided more photos of the Urban Style and Casual Style packages for the all-new Honda HR-V, which recently went on sale in Japan as the Vezel. Both accessory kits are meant to improve the aesthetics of the B-segment crossover and are good alternatives if the Mugen stuff is too sporty for your liking.

As we’ve reported previously, both packages add on a new front grille with a hexagonal-patterned mesh insert and surround. There’s also a skirt for the front bumper that is more prominent with a wide-width trim piece and fog, along with side lower garnishes, a tailgate spoiler, rear bumper skirt and further garnishes and exhaust finishers.

2022 Honda HR-V with Urban Style package (top); without (below)

The difference between the two designs is the finishing applied on the parts, which are either in chrome or copper brown, with the latter also applied on the side mirror caps as an option with the Casual Style.

Of course, Honda Access’ range of products for the HR-V isn’t just limited to a body kit, as there are also C-pillar decals, a tailgate garnish, painted emblems, fog lamp garnish, aluminium wheels, door handle protective film, door visors, license frames and mudguards.

2022 Honda HR-V with Casual Style package (top); without (below)

For the interior, the company offers illumination for the centre console, footwells, door handles, door pockets, cupholders and centre console tray. Customers can also specify Vezel-branded side sills, sports pedals, fabric or all-weather floor mats, seat covers, additional USB ports for the rear, a wireless phone charger and various other items that improve boot practicality.

The list of accessories doesn’t stop there, as the HR-V can also be fitted with front and rear cameras, a driving video recorder, wheel lock nuts, a navigation system, Kenwood speakers as well as ETC and VICS systems. Child seats and pet-related gear are also available, among many other things.