23 April 2021

Now that the third-generation Honda HR-V has been launched in Japan (it’s known as the Vezel there), Mugen has released its own range of accessories for the B-segment SUV as an alternative to the carmaker’s own offerings.

As with other Honda models that Mugen caters to, the catalogue of parts for the HR-V is certainly an extensive one. First up, there’s a styling set designed based on the “Sports Style” concept that consist of three items: a front under spoiler, side skirts and a rear under spoiler.

Further items that can be added on include a large wing spoiler or a more subtle roof spoiler, along with a tailgate spoiler, finned door mirror caps, a front grille garnish, a rear bumper decal and Mugen-branded decals on the sides. To complete the look, the company also offers its CU10 and MDW aluminium wheels, both 18 inches in size, along with a selection of wheel and lock nuts as well as door visors.

Major mechanical updates are not offered, but the company will sell stainless steel exhausts with titanium finishers, with different piping for front- and all-wheel drive versions of the SUV. Joining these items in the performance category is an air filter derived from Super GT and Super Formula race cars, providing 10% better flow than stock. There’s also a range of lubricants available and a high-performance Mugen oil filter.

For the interior, there are two floor mat sets to choose from in either a black/red combination or pure red, plus a boot floor mat, door lining protectors and scuff plates. If you still need more Mugen goodies, there’s an oil filter cap, hydrophilic side mirrors, a carbon number plate garnish with matching bolts, door handle protectors and metal Mugen emblems on sale too.