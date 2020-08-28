In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 August 2020 9:52 am / 3 comments

Honda gave the S660 a facelift earlier this year during the Tokyo Auto Salon, and since Mugen has worked its magic on the pre-facelift version, the new one gets the same treatment as well.

Recently, the Honda tuner released a new range of parts for the pint-sized kei car in an attempt to make it even sportier than stock. As there are regulations for this vehicle class in Japan, the engine remains untouched, with the S07A 660 cc, turbocharged DOHC three-cylinder engine continuing to serve up 64 PS and 104 Nm.

For the front, Mugen offers a new aero bumper that includes a lower splitter, which can be further enhanced with LED fog lamps and aero illumination. Moving further back, there are side sills to complement the splitter at the front, and these feature an inlet near the rear fender that are there purely for aesthetics.

Around back, there’s a new bumper that not only sports sharper creases but also a prominent diffuser along its bottom. The piece also comes with round reflectors and a new exhaust finisher that juts out from the middle of the diffuser.

Other parts include a set of aluminium wheels in an eight-spoke design, which come in a staggered setup – 15-inch at the front and 16-inch at the rear. There’s also a chassis damper kit, which the company claims “eliminates unpleasant micro vibrations and noises, and improves steering stability.”

Certain parts offered for the pre-facelift S660 are also seen on the car depicted in the official photos, including the vented bonnet, rear wing, hard top, sports grille, carbon number plate garnish, Mugen fender emblems and hydrophilic mirrors.