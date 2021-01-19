The fifth-generation Honda Odyssey received its second facelift in Japan last November, and like all new releases, there’s bound to be plenty of original accessories for customers to choose from. We’ve already seen what Modulo has to offer previously, so it’s now time for Mugen to peddle their wares.
For the exterior, Mugen offers a carbon-fibre splitter for the front bumper, which can be complemented by a grille garnish made from the same material. Other add-ons listed in the catalogue include side garnish for the doors, a rear wing spoiler and aluminium “MDA” wheels in either 18- or 19-inch sizes.
To ensure the exterior is as Mugen as can be, you can even buy door visors, wheel nut and lock sets, carbon-look door handle protectors, a carbon-fibre number plate garnish, Mugen-branded number plate bolts and of course, emblems. For the interior, the company is offering various floor and luggage mats as well as sport pedals.
Meanwhile, accessories related to the MPV’s mechanicals include “Type Touring” brake pads, reservoir tank covers, high-performance brake fluid, engine treatment oil MT105, 0W-20 engine oil, a high-pressure radiator cap and oil filler caps in various colours.
In Japan, the latest Odyssey gets two powertrain options. One is the familiar 2.4 litre NA engine with 175 PS and 225 Nm of torque, paired to a CVT, with front- and all-wheel drive available. The second option is an Intelligent Multi Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system, which consists of a 2.0 litre Atkinson cycle four-pot with 145 PS/175 Nm that acts as a generator for a lithium-ion battery. The battery is used to power a front-mounted electric motor rated at 184 PS/315 Nm.
GALLERY: 2020 Honda Odyssey facelift
Comments
