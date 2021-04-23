In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 23 April 2021 3:54 pm / 0 comments

Cycle & Carriage has opened the doors to its upgraded Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Johor Bahru. Featuring the latest Mercedes-Benz Brand Presence corporate identity, the showroom gets revamped sales and service areas to deliver a customer-first experience, the company says.

The Johor Bahru outlet is the largest Autohaus in the southern region, spanning 142,000 square feet of built-up area over a land area of 224,000 square feet. The facility is said to boast state-of-the-art technology and a contemporary retail experience to address the customer’s individual needs.

Taking centre stage is a redesigned entrance, where every customer is greeted by a “Star Assistant”. Inside, there are multiple touchpoints that are supported by digital tools, showcasing various media from the brand. The showroom is designed to provide more face-to-face interaction between customers and the service team.

A showroom is nothing without the cars, so the Autohaus has a large open area that utilises custom daylight-emitting spotlights, allowing visitors to see the display units in their true colour. You’ve also got a number of seating and discussion areas that provide varying amounts of privacy to facilitate individual sales and service consultations. A hospitality lounge and a merchandise area are also incorporated.

New owners will be able to collect their cars through the vehicle delivery room, which is designed with a “black box” concept in mind. It’s said to provide a personal and memorable handover process as the car is unveiled to the customer.

On the aftersales side, the Johor Bahru Autohaus houses the only accredited and authorised Mercedes-Benz Certified Body & Paint Centre in the southern region. It’s fitted with the latest automotive technologies and employs experts in structural repairs for Mercedes-Benz vehicles, adhering to global safety standards. With 35 work bays, the service area is able to service 850 cars a month; the centre also provides Drop & Go and Door-to-Door servicing for increased customer convenience, with a quick turnaround time promised.

“With three upgraded Autohaus and a fourth one by the end of the year, we believe our customers will appreciate the luxurious experience, advancements and services that contribute to our guiding promise of providing an exceptional journey for all current and future Mercedes-Benz owners,” said Cycle & Carriage CEO Wilfrid Foo.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia president and CEO Claus Weidner added, “The future of automotive retail represented here is a concept that weaves the key elements of our design philosophy – sensual purity and spaciousness; it is more than just architecture. It creates an experience that seamlessly blends simplicity and craftsmanship that are unique to the brand.”

The revamped Cycle & Carriage Johor Bahru Autohaus is located at No. 102, Batu 5 1/2, Jalan Skudai, Tampoi, 81200 Johor Bahru. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-22-8000.