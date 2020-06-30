In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 30 June 2020 12:29 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and Cycle & Carriage Bintang (C&C) have announced the launch of the Cycle & Carriage Alor Setar Autohaus. The facility is the first in the northern region to showcase the new Mercedes-Benz retail brand presence and the second in the C&C network to do so following the Mutiara Damansara Autohaus, which introduced the new CI in August 2019.

As such, much of the architectural concepts and presentation seen in the Mutiara Damansara Autohaus finds its way here, albeit on a smaller scale. Spatial boundaries within the building are kept to a minimum to deliberately create an open-space feeling, and the entire showroom area serves as a working platform, without any permanent workstations to be seen on the showroom floor.

The Alor Setar Autohaus moved from its previous location to a new site, a 3S Autohaus located in Lot PT 6471, Jalan Alor Mengkudu. Its service centre has six working bays, and can service and repair up to 240 vehicles a month.

“We congratulate the Cycle & Carriage team on the launch of this Autohaus and thank them for their dedication and partnership. The reintroduction of the Mercedes-Benz Autohaus in Alor Setar reflects our continuous effort in providing an upgraded retail experience for our northern region customers while retaining the Mercedes-Benz personality,” said MBM president and CEO Claus Weidner.

Two more Cycle & Carriage Autohauses are scheduled to follow suit with a revamp to the new brand presence, namely Cycle & Carriage Johor Bahru and Ipoh. These are targeted to be completed by year end.