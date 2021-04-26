In addition to efficiency and a lack of tailpipe emissions, performance tends to be a key attraction for the latest crop of electric vehicles. Flying the performance flag for the Ford Mustang Mach-E range is the top GT Performance Edition variant with 439 hp and 860 Nm of torque from a dual-motor setup, with the 0-100 km/h dispensed in 3.5 seconds.
Curiously, the GT variant wasn’t initially part of the Mach-E line-up, according Ford battery-electric vehicles product development global director, Darren Palmer, reported Muscle Cars and Trucks. Ford knew that the Mach-E would need to some time to win fans, said Palmer, suggesting that users’ perception would tend to change following some time spent with the electric SUV.
“We knew we needed to go further, so that’s why we went for the GT. [It] wasn’t originally in the plans, but when we saw what it could be, we added it [to the line-up],” the BEV product development director added. For comparison, the GT – the non-Performance Edition variant – makes do with 47 Nm less torque at 813 Nm, while peak power is rated at identical. Both GT variants are said to go on sale at the end of the month.
The Mustang Mach-E is produced in RWD and AWD variants, with different battery capacities
The GT is EPA-rated for a range of 400 km, while the GT Performance Edition is rated for a range of 376 km. Meanwhile, the rest of the Mach-E range begins with the Select variant that is fitted with a 68 kWh battery offering 368 km in Standard Range RWD guise, or 336 km as a Standard Range AWD. The Premium variant adds the choice of an 88 kWh battery with 480 km of range in RWD guise, or 432 km with AWD.
Outputs for the Mustang Mach-E range start from 266 hp and 430 Nm of torque for the base, 68 kWh battery Select RWD (580 Nm for the Select AWD variant), through 346 hp and 580 Nm for the dual-motor, 88 kWh-battery variants of the Premium and First Edition trim levels.
Extended Range RWD variants of the Premium and California Route 1 trim levels get 290 hp and 430 Nm of torque when paired with the larger 88 kWh battery.
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E
For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV joining the sports coupe, convertible and special editions, featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology.
Mustang Mach-E boldly fuses modern looks with smart design, delivering powerful capability in a whole new shape that can grow with people and their families.
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition brings the thrills that Mustang is famous for, targeting 60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range and targeting an estimated 342 Kw (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 ft.-lbs.) of torque.
Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.
Mustang Mach-E comes equipped with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets.
Ever since the original Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: Freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs, all-weather capability, and innovative, connected technology solutions with secure over-the-air updates that continue to improve your vehicle.
By moving the vehicle’s front wheelbase forward, Ford was able to give Mustang Mach-E the space needed to design its signature hood and aggressive headlights.
Equipped with an extended range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.
In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 ft.-lbs.2 of torque – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting a faster 0-60 miles per hour time than the base Porsche Macan series.
The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with designers preserving the Mustang’s rear-haunch design and trademark tri-bar tail lamps, creating larger rear fenders that give the vehicle a wider feel and a more powerful stance
Electric vehicle owners do 80 percent of their charging at home, and Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station that will be able to add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour with a 240V outlet to the Mustang Mach-E RWD with extended range battery.
Created a few blocks away from Henry Ford’s first factory in Detroit, Mustang Mach-E was brought to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.
Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive experiences – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a unique sensory experience to make driving even more enjoyable.
Along with creating a more sharply angled windshield to emphasize the Mustang Mach-E’s sporty look, Ford also dropped the car’s rail faster and in a more coupe-like style.
Phone as a Key technology makes its debut in the Ford lineup with Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mustang Mach-E and allowing you to start driving without getting his or her cell out of their pocket or using a key fob. A backup code also can be entered on the center touch screen to start and drive the vehicle in the event the phone battery dies.
When the Mustang Mach-E launches in late 2020, a new all-wheel-drive system (eAWD) will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling. Ford tuned this eAWD system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.
Drive experience features on the Mustang Mach-E include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.
