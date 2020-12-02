Joining the Ford Mustang Mach-E line-up is the GT Performance Edition variant, arriving to top the electric SUV range as promised by the Blue Oval. Here, the Mach-E GT Performance Edition packs 480 hp and 860 Nm of torque courtesy of its AWD dual-motor powertrain, propelling the SUV from 0-96 km/h in 3.5 seconds, powered by an 88 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for an EPA-estimated range of 376 km.
Its peak horsepower rating is the same as the ‘regular’ Mustang Mach-E GT, albeit with 47 Nm more torque than the 813 Nm mustered by the Mach-E GT. The Performance Edition is distinguished from the regular GT by features including 19-inch front brakes featuring red Brembo calipers, 20-inch alloy wheels in a two-tone finish fitted with 245/45R20 Pirelli tyres and MagneRide adaptive dampers.
For comparison, the Mach-E range starts with the Select variant that packs a 68 kWh battery, offering 368 km of range in Standard Range RWD form, or 336 km in Standard Range AWD guise. Stepping up to the Premium variant brings the availability of the 88 kWh battery, offering 480 km in RWD form or 432 km in AWD form.
The theme of added sportiness continues into the cabin of the Mach-E Performance Edition, with the interior receiving Ford Performance sculpted front seats, with Performance Gray ActiveX upholstery and metallic stitching and Miko perforated reflective inserts. The instrument cluster gets a unique aluminium appliqué, topped by a Performance Edition GT badge at the rear end of the vehicle.
In terms of exterior finishes, the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition will be available in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic and Space White Metallic.
The GT and GT Performance Edition variants will become available after the other variants of the Mustang Mach-E late in the summer of 2021, following the arrival of the Select, Premium, First Edition and California Route 1 variants which are scheduled to become available in late 2020.
Customers who have placed their reservations for the Mustang Mach-E GT will get the chance to add the Performance Edition pack at ordering in the spring of 2021, says Ford.
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E
For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV joining the sports coupe, convertible and special editions, featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology.
Mustang Mach-E boldly fuses modern looks with smart design, delivering powerful capability in a whole new shape that can grow with people and their families.
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition brings the thrills that Mustang is famous for, targeting 60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range and targeting an estimated 342 Kw (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 ft.-lbs.) of torque.
Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.
Mustang Mach-E comes equipped with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets.
Ever since the original Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: Freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs, all-weather capability, and innovative, connected technology solutions with secure over-the-air updates that continue to improve your vehicle.
By moving the vehicle’s front wheelbase forward, Ford was able to give Mustang Mach-E the space needed to design its signature hood and aggressive headlights.
Equipped with an extended range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.
In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 ft.-lbs.2 of torque – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting a faster 0-60 miles per hour time than the base Porsche Macan series.
The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with designers preserving the Mustang’s rear-haunch design and trademark tri-bar tail lamps, creating larger rear fenders that give the vehicle a wider feel and a more powerful stance
Electric vehicle owners do 80 percent of their charging at home, and Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station that will be able to add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour with a 240V outlet to the Mustang Mach-E RWD with extended range battery.
Created a few blocks away from Henry Ford’s first factory in Detroit, Mustang Mach-E was brought to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.
Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive experiences – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a unique sensory experience to make driving even more enjoyable.
Along with creating a more sharply angled windshield to emphasize the Mustang Mach-E’s sporty look, Ford also dropped the car’s rail faster and in a more coupe-like style.
Phone as a Key technology makes its debut in the Ford lineup with Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mustang Mach-E and allowing you to start driving without getting his or her cell out of their pocket or using a key fob. A backup code also can be entered on the center touch screen to start and drive the vehicle in the event the phone battery dies.
When the Mustang Mach-E launches in late 2020, a new all-wheel-drive system (eAWD) will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling. Ford tuned this eAWD system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.
Drive experience features on the Mustang Mach-E include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.
Comments
US game changer.
$44k start can get Mustang-EV SUV
RM 179k for a Premium EV SUV