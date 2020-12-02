In Cars, Ford, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 2 December 2020 11:14 am / 1 comment

Joining the Ford Mustang Mach-E line-up is the GT Performance Edition variant, arriving to top the electric SUV range as promised by the Blue Oval. Here, the Mach-E GT Performance Edition packs 480 hp and 860 Nm of torque courtesy of its AWD dual-motor powertrain, propelling the SUV from 0-96 km/h in 3.5 seconds, powered by an 88 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for an EPA-estimated range of 376 km.

Its peak horsepower rating is the same as the ‘regular’ Mustang Mach-E GT, albeit with 47 Nm more torque than the 813 Nm mustered by the Mach-E GT. The Performance Edition is distinguished from the regular GT by features including 19-inch front brakes featuring red Brembo calipers, 20-inch alloy wheels in a two-tone finish fitted with 245/45R20 Pirelli tyres and MagneRide adaptive dampers.

For comparison, the Mach-E range starts with the Select variant that packs a 68 kWh battery, offering 368 km of range in Standard Range RWD form, or 336 km in Standard Range AWD guise. Stepping up to the Premium variant brings the availability of the 88 kWh battery, offering 480 km in RWD form or 432 km in AWD form.

The theme of added sportiness continues into the cabin of the Mach-E Performance Edition, with the interior receiving Ford Performance sculpted front seats, with Performance Gray ActiveX upholstery and metallic stitching and Miko perforated reflective inserts. The instrument cluster gets a unique aluminium appliqué, topped by a Performance Edition GT badge at the rear end of the vehicle.

In terms of exterior finishes, the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition will be available in Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Grabber Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic and Space White Metallic.

The GT and GT Performance Edition variants will become available after the other variants of the Mustang Mach-E late in the summer of 2021, following the arrival of the Select, Premium, First Edition and California Route 1 variants which are scheduled to become available in late 2020.

Customers who have placed their reservations for the Mustang Mach-E GT will get the chance to add the Performance Edition pack at ordering in the spring of 2021, says Ford.

GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E