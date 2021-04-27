In International News / By Gerard Lye / 27 April 2021 9:51 am / 0 comments

The Gran Turismo series has been around for a very long time and has become a hit among gamers since the original arrived in 1997. In 2021, the game has been recognised as an official Olympic sport as part of the first-ever Olympic Virtual Series (OVS).

First announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on April 22, the Olympic-licensed event for physical and non-physical virtual sports is set to take place from May 13, continuing through to June 23. This is ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which has been postponed due to the pandemic, and will take place instead this July.

The formation of an esports series is said to be in line with the IOC’s Olympic Agenda 2020+5, encouraging the development of physical and non-physical forms of sports.

“The Olympic Virtual Series is a new, unique Olympic digital experience that aims to grow direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports. Its conception is in line with Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and the IOC’s Digital Strategy. It encourages sports participation and promotes the Olympic values, with a special focus on youth,” said Thomas Bach, president of the IOC.

Aside from motor racing, the OVS will also feature virtual cycling, rowing, sailing, and baseball, backed by five international sports federations, including the FIA for Gran Turismo.