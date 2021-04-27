Proton believes that while it is ready to introduce electric vehicle (EV) technology into the market, more preparation is needed before the business of electrification can take place. For one, a direction has to be determined and a policy outlined by the government before it can proceed, according to Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah.
“We as manufacturers cannot move until we understand the rules. In terms of EV products, we need to look at our ability to be able to export certain products to neighbouring countries that have a clear direction regarding EVs. If its rules and investments provide good returns for stakeholders, why not? So we need to know the rules and direction set by the government. Once the ‘door is open,’ we’ll move on,” he said.
As it awaits clarity on the country’s electrification direction, the national automaker is carrying out a feasibility study on the right EVs that can be introduced in the country, The Malaysian Reserve reports. Roslan said that aside from determining the tech, many factors have to be taken into consideration, including pricing, consumers’ affordability, after-sales aspects and customer experience.
“We could bring the technology, but the question is what would happen to after-sales in the next five years? We are not looking at selling the product alone but throughout the customer experience of owning an EV car as well,” he said in an online interview recently.
“How many consumers can afford an EV? In Malaysia, a part of the forces in dictating sales is price affordability. If we have to bring down the price level, would it meet certain regulations later on, if any? These are key points we are looking at in determining to bring EVs. We (need to) look for the right product and the right time,” he explained.
Asked if the automaker would set up a new company to just focus on EVs, Roslan said all options were there but it was too early to tell. “Let’s finish assessing the product first. As for the business model, we want to organise how we can benefit consumers as well as stakeholders,” he said.
Even as regional neighbours such as Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore continue to ramp up their electrification efforts, the country has not yet announced its agenda on that front. A suggestion of how Malaysia’s EV policy would look like was offered with the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-30 that surfaced into public view last week, but it remains to be seen how the final roadmap will shape up.
Comments
Read – We will enter EV when our China master say so.
Ciss ini takboleh jadik. Maruah mana mau letak.
the tida apa attitude continues … dulu, kini dan selamanye …
move aside Plotong, bring in Wuling Hongguang Mini EV
“…P1 will do it when the time is right”?
On the same note, I wish I could tell my bank “I will pay my loan when the time is right..”
Macam-macam can happen in Malaysia…
Maybe produce sell cars that you can produce first!
X70 and X50 waiting periods can go to 6-8 months. Quite absurd for a high-volume consumer car!
And still got face to export to new markets! Ptui!
when is the right time?
no one can answer that. not even li chunrong.
i tell u what, Proton can enter EV market right away. right now.
scope of EV market is too large. dont focus on the EV market as the vehicle. but u can enter from power supply and management side. provide ProtonCharge or ProtonEnergy at Petronas stations or whoever partners proton have.
thats my idea right that. li, u know my number. call me we can make billions. yea u and me
How many times have we heard this? Abolish excise taxes and let us afford quality foreign cars.
50 years from now? These corporate imbeciles really think their bs still cuts in today’s world. Commitment is everything, state a date and stick to it, don’t be like our dear old government. Roti canai
In other words, will enter the EV market when it’s too late.
And all of his (non) answers seem to be Proton has done zilch in researching the market. All open ended questions just to deflect their incompetence.
Time is right when Geely have one. And Proton Engineers “RnD” change “major” parts for RHD and “tune” to suite Malaysia road
2 main reasons why EV will not sell well in Malaysia…
1. Petrol is relatively cheap and 100% of fuel purchased goes in the tank.
2. Electricity is freakin’ expensive (relatively) and not all kwh goes into the battery as charging also creates waste heat and some cars may run the batt cooler when charging, wasting more kwh….
Dont get me wrong, I am a superfan of EVs but the market simply isn’t ready yet.
What u mean “time is right”?…Such a big company doesn’t dare to commit the timeline? Show us the Gantt Chart, don’t ambil gaji buta
Mentri2 sez petrol price is cheapest in the region. Why must EV??
Proton statement just prove you are not ready yo be a leader.
One would think that the right time is now….
OMG, as CEO saying this means they are weak.
Other countries has set a target year to stop ICE cars but Proton still waiting for Gov.
Proton, set vision and mission, put some pressure to Gov instead. Don’t be another Nokia, you will left behind until could not catch up.