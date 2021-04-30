The government has agreed to defer scheduled toll fare increases at three highways to next year. This was revealed by works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, reported by Malaysiakini.
The three highways concessionaires that were supposed to raise toll fares from January 1 this year are the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) and the East Coast Highway Phase 2 (LPT2). The senior minister said that the cabinet decided on the deferment after considering the rise in living cost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the government also decided to extend the deferment for toll fare hikes at 21 highways, including the North South Highway (Plus), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke), Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and the Kl-Putrajaya Highway (MEX).
Fadillah revealed that the government will bear compensation of RM2.25 billion following the decision to maintain toll fares. “The estimated compensation is based on the formula that was set in the concession agreement and the actual compensation amount will be determined after the traffic verification process conducted by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM),” he said in a statement.
Comments
Looks like election would be delayed until 2022.
This is exactly why “excessive-built infrastructure” committed to bleeding suicides. More to come MRT1-2-3 eCRL HSR LRT3
Is this an indication that PRU15 is coming closer? NSE was built 30 years ago, it should have been fully paid off by now , I agree there should be toll but a reasonable amount to upkeep the highway, not as a money maker for its concessionaire, maybe I am wrong.
Tengkiu gomen prihatin. Balik raya jimat modal.