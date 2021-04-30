In Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 April 2021 11:33 am / 4 comments

The government has agreed to defer scheduled toll fare increases at three highways to next year. This was revealed by works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, reported by Malaysiakini.

The three highways concessionaires that were supposed to raise toll fares from January 1 this year are the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) and the East Coast Highway Phase 2 (LPT2). The senior minister said that the cabinet decided on the deferment after considering the rise in living cost due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the government also decided to extend the deferment for toll fare hikes at 21 highways, including the North South Highway (Plus), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (Duke), Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and the Kl-Putrajaya Highway (MEX).

Fadillah revealed that the government will bear compensation of RM2.25 billion following the decision to maintain toll fares. “The estimated compensation is based on the formula that was set in the concession agreement and the actual compensation amount will be determined after the traffic verification process conducted by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM),” he said in a statement.