30 April 2021

After hitting a new production milestone earlier this month, Shanghai-based EV company Nio has now confirmed its long-awaited expansion into Europe. In a tweet posted earlier this week, the company revealed that it will hold a press conference in Oslo, Norway on May 6.

The Nordic country is certainly a good entry point for the brand, given that it leads the world in terms of electric vehicle uptake thanks to attractive incentives from the government. According to a report by Benzinga, Nio’s first European showroom will likely be located in Oslo, with Marius Hayler, who is the former country director of Jaguar Land Rover Norge, already named general manager of Nio Norway.

As it stands, Nio currently has a few mainstream models available, including the EC6, ES6 and ES8 SUV, while the ET7 is the company’s sole sedan offering. It isn’t known which of these models will be offered for Europe, although we might get an answer next week.

NIO's global vision is coming into even sharper focus with our presence in Norway. Tune in for our #NIONorway Press Conference on May 6th at 10 AM CET/1 AM PDT https://t.co/E1DP2NxS6t pic.twitter.com/EebjI8WDOf — NIO (@NIOGlobal) April 28, 2021

While the company has yet to begin sales in Europe, it already has some presence in the continent with a global design centre in Munich, Germany, as well as an advanced engineering R&D centre in Oxford, England. The company also has a base for its North American operations and a global R&D centre for advanced technology in San Jose, California, United States.

In its home market of China, Nio’s global headquarters and R&D centre for production model is based in Shanghai. Meanwhile, Hefei is the base for Nio China and its manufacturing facility, and Beijing is home to the company’s software R&D centre.