Newly formed auto giant Stellantis has taken the top spot in Europe, after capturing a market share of 23.6% (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles segments combined) in the first quarter of 2021.

It sold 854,151 vehicles in the first three months of the year, up 10.8% compared to the same period the brands under its wings collectively shifted last year. Overall, European car sales grew 3.8% with a total market volume of 3,619,749.

In Q1, the Peugeot 208 is the best-selling car, thus leading the European Top 10 ranking. Other nameplates belonging to Stellantis also includes the Citroen C3 and the Peugeot 2008. In the City Cars (A-segment) category, the Fiat Panda and all-new 500 lead the charts with a share of over 38%. Stellantis also said the Peugeot 208 and Fiat 500 are among the top three best-selling electrified vehicles in their segments.

Growth has also been recorded in nearly all major European countries, including Austria (+22.1%), France (+17.6%), Germany (+4.3%) and Italy (+27.2%). Markets where Stellantis is the sales leader are Belgium (25.2%), France (37.7%), Greece (28.8%), Hungary (16.9%), Lithuania (40.7%) Italy (41.3%), Portugal (34.3%), and Spain (28.9%).

Stellantis is also leading the European Light Commercial Vehicles market with a 34.3% market share, representing more than 184,000 vehicles registered in Q1 2021.

Stellantis COO of Enlarged Europe, Maxime Picat said: “The main factors which have contributed in achieving this excellent result of being the first European manufacturer in Q1 just three months after the birth of Stellantis are – first – the great teamwork and dedication of all the Stellantis people and – second – a great brand portfolio offering a complete product range to meet our customer expectations.”