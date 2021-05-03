In Cars, Ford, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 May 2021 11:06 am / 0 comments

It’s been a long wait for the all-electric Ford F-150, and while the company has yet to confirm a debut date, a report by Car and Driver suggests that it will be called the F-150 Lightning. This is according to a document provided to the publication, which clearly shows the name together with a reference to the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit.

A spokesperson told the publication that “we’re excited to introduce the all-electric F-150 very soon, but we don’t comment on speculation about future products.” However, the Lightning name certainly seems like a good fit for the zero-emission pick-up, because, electricity, and is a throwback to the performance-focused SVT Lightning variants offered with the ninth- and tenth-generation F-150.

The company has previously said that the upcoming F-150 EV will be more powerful and accelerates faster than any current F-150 on sale, thanks to a dual-motor setup that provides all-wheel drive. For now, the most powerful F-150 is the Raptor that packs a 3.5 litre EcoBoost V6 developing 450 hp and 691 Nm of torque.

As such, expect the F-150 Lightning (if it’s called that) to offer even more grunt and even better towing capability. The electric pick-up should also have a battery capable of providing more than 483 km (300 miles) of range to keep up with rivals like the Rivian R1T. Production is scheduled to take place at Ford’s Rouge Centre in Dearborn, Michigan and sales is expected to being in mid-2022.

GALLERY: Ford F-150 EV spyshots