3 May 2021

Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera will celebrate its 95th anniversary this year, and the Italian coachbuilder has something rather special planned in the shape of a two-seat coupe that will make its debut next month. More than that, it will be the company’s first creation featuring a mid-engined supercar powertrain, deviating from its usual front-engined vehicles.

The company also noted that its upcoming celebratory model will share many design elements with its recent models, including the Disco Volante and its Spyder version, as well as the Aero 3. It added that the model is currently in the final stage of production and will be shown at its distributors as well as various public events like The Quail, The Bridge, Salon Prive and and the Zoute GP after its debut.

In the long history of Touring, the company has been involved with designing some iconic cars of the past, initially starting out with styling and building Alfa Romeo models. This led to even more significant projects like designing the Aston Martin DB5 and DB6, plus the first Lamborghini car, the 350 GT.

After being revived in 2006, Touring focused on building reimagined versions of existing models, all of which were completely bespoke and built in limited numbers, or made as concepts. The Disco Volante found fame in an episode of Top Gear, but there were other creations like the Berlinetta Lusso, Sciàdipersia, Bentley Continental Flying Star and Maserati Bellagio Fastback.