Ducati / 5 May 2021

Modern superbikes, with the level of technology and engineering contained therein, are complicated things and the 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 is no exception. Coming as it does with semi-electronic suspension and a full suite of riding aids in Panigale V4S guise, the boys from Borgo Panigale realise getting the best of out its flagship road-going superbike can be hard work.

To make things easier, Ducati has released a series of videos (in Italian, with English subtitles) detailing the features of the Panigale V4, along with the intricacies of its cornering ABS, ride modes, traction control and suspension setup. Having previously ridden the Panigale V4S in Malaysia, we perfectly understand why such a video series is necessary, having had to spend half a day just setting up and readjusting the suspension.

In the videos, Ducati Official Tester Alessandro Valia and Ducati Superbike Development Team Leader Carlo Ricci Maccarini put the Panigale V4 through the paces at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The aim of the Panigale V4 video series is to define the performance characteristics of the Panigale V4, using the electronics to adjust and modify parameters with the goal of improving performance on the race track.

The series of seven videos, available on Youtube as well as on the dedicated Ducati Panigale V4 page on its website, begins with an overview of the Panigale superbike range for the 2021 model year, Followed by the second video detailing the features of the Panigale. The meat of the video series begins with the Panigale V4′ cornering ABS, a topic needing two seperate videos.

This is followed by videos on the electronic suspension found on the Panigale V4S, traction control and ride mode settings. For Malaysia, the 2020 Ducati Panigale V4S retails at RM172,900, with the base Panigale V4 goes for RMRM132,900, while the Ducati Streetfighter V4, the naked sports version of the Panigale V4, goes for RM145,900 for the ‘S’ version and the base model at RM115,900.





