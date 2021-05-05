In Cars, International News, MINI / By Matthew H Tong / 5 May 2021 12:24 pm / 0 comments

MINI has introduced a new range of genuine accessories for the Cooper SE, otherwise known as the MINI Electric. As you can tell from the pictures, the hatch can now be specified with matte black roof rails, allowing for items such as the MINI roof box and a bicycle to be secured properly.

The MINI roof box with embossed stripes and MINI lettering has a tare weight of 13 kg and offers a capacity of 320 litres. That’s enough place to store sports clothing, bicycle helmets, as well as camping and picnic equipment. Even skis can be stored in the roof box, which is typically around 1.90 metres long. The box is lockable and can be opened on both sides.

MINI says the railing carrier can also accommodate bicycles of different sizes and types. The holder is made from high-strength aluminium, and comes complete with a lockable clamping system with two tensioning straps. MINI also offers other compatible solutions such as ski rack holder and aluminium luggage basket.

Elsewhere, there’s the model-specific Travel and Comfort System. This comprises a basic carrier that can be mounted between the headrest rails of the front seats, allowing various system attachments to be conveniently snapped into place. For example, holders for tablets (up to 11 inches in size) or hangers and universal hooks for bags can be securely attached to this system.

But wait, there’s more. A folding “picnic” table can be had as well, and this is attached to the Travel and Comfort System. The height and inclination can be adjusted, and it features an integrated foldable cup holder.

To quickly recap, the fully electric Cooper SE is powered by a compact 135 kW electric motor that delivers 184 hp at 7,000 rpm and 270 Nm of torque from 100 to 1,000 rpm. Being a city car, it’s specifically tuned to provide peak acceleration at up to 60 km/h. As such, the 0-60 km/h sprint is done in 3.9 seconds, but the century sprint is achieved in 7.3 seconds. A single-stage transmission is standard, and top speed is electronically limited to 150 km/h.

Under the floor rests a new, specially-developed T-shaped 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a net content of 28.9 kWh and operates at 350.4 volts. MINI says this is good for a driving range of up to 234 km (WLTP cycle; 270 km on NEDC cycle). Boot space remains unimpeded with 211 litres (same as the regular 3 Door), and can be expanded to 731 litres with the rear bench folded.