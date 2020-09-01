In Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 1 September 2020 10:30 am / 1 comment

The MINI Cooper SE is the brand’s first electric car created for the mainstream market. With a 32.6 kWh battery offering 234 km (WLTP cycle) of range, it’s clear that the car was designed to be used in an urban setting, and those looking to buy this in Malaysia will likely have other cars laying around.

Priced at RM218,380, the fully-imported Cooper SE gets a 135 kW electric motor that offers 184 hp and 270 Nm of torque from 100 to 1,000 rpm. That’s good for a 0-60 km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds, a century sprint time of 7.3 seconds, and does 80-120 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 150 km/h.

Charging the car from 0-80% takes 12 hours with the included cable (three-pin household plug). With an 11 kW three-phase wallbox, it takes 3.5 hours to fully charge the car (2.5 hours from 0-80%), or 4.2 hours through a 7.4 kW single-phase wallbox. It also supports up to 50 kW DC fast-charging, taking just 1.4 hours for a full charge (36 minutes from 0-80%), but this requires a CCS Combo 2 connection.

In terms of kit, the car comes with yellow exterior highlights, 17-inch Power Spoke wheels, Matrix LED headlights and LED tail lights, a brand new 5.5-inch digital instrument display, dual-zone climate control, 12-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System, and the range-topping 8.8-inch touchscreen MINI Visual Boost with MINI Connected and Apple CarPlay.

Lastly, for safety, the Cooper SE gets the Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant packs as standard, which includes functions such as autonomous emergency braking (Light City Braking Function; between 6 km/h to 60 km/h), Traffic Sign Recognition, as well as Approach Control Warning and Person Warning. Three colours are available – Chili Red, British Racing Green, and White Silver. You may read our written review, here.