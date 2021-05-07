In Brabus, Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 7 May 2021 3:13 pm / 0 comments

Last year saw the debut of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 4Matic+ facelift, so you know it is only a matter of time before Brabus gets its hands on one. Well, the German tuner has indeed got to work on the revised model after a few months, the end result is this, the new Brabus 800.

It’s not the most imaginative of names, but the Brabus 800 is described as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and gets the typical enhancements you’d expect. Based on the range-topping E 63 S 4Matic+ variant and available as a sedan or wagon, the big changes, as always, take place under the bonnet.

In stock form, the M178 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 serves up 612 PS (603 hp) and 850 Nm of torque, which is sent through a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission and an AMG Performance 4Matic+ variable all-wheel drive system. This setup allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds and top speed of 300 km/h.

These figures are pretty impressive, but Brabus decided to take things further by boosting the M178 to make 800 PS (788 hp) and 1,000 Nm. The top speed remains unchanged as a result, although the century sprint time is now reduced to just three seconds (a tenth more for the wagon).

The tweaks to the engine, which comes with a factory warranty by the way, include new turbochargers with a larger compressor unit as well as a modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearings, producing a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar.

Joining the new turbos is the company’s plug-and-play Brabus PowerXtra module that is connected to the electronic engine management system and introduces special mapping for injection, ignition and boost pressure control. Meanwhile, new carbon air intakes are integrated into the grille to ensure the engine is properly fed with air.

Aside from the engine upgrade kit (called the Brabus B40S-800), the company also offers its stainless-steel exhaust system with carbon-fibre-accented tailpipes. This system not only reduces exhaust backpressure but provides a more exciting exhaust note, which can be set to a discreet “coming home” mode if needed.

As for the styling modifications, the company offers a range of naked-carbon aerodynamic components that can be ordered with either a high-gloss or matte coating. Aside from the additional air intakes in the grille, the other pieces include a front spoiler lip, a rear trunk lid spoiler and a diffuser insert.

A range of wheels up to 21 inches in diameter are also available., which can be paired with the Brabus Sports Unit for the standard air suspension. The latter drops the ride height by 10 or 20 mm, depending on the selected drive mode at the time.

Lastly, the interior of the Brabus 800 can be specified with stainless-steel scuff plates with backlit logos to match the interior lighting, along with aluminium door pins and pedals. A selection of fine leather and Alcantara are also part of the catalogue, all tailor-made according to the customer’s preference, including wood or carbon inlays.