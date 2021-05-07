In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 7 May 2021 6:08 pm / 0 comments

Porsche has introduced the newly developed Performance roof box from its Tequipment division, one that you can purchase through Porsche Centres starting May 2021. The box was designed in cooperation with Studio F.A Porsche, and it can handle speeds of up to 200 km/h, hence the Performance in its name.

Unlike your typical roof box, Porsche employed the ‘form follows function’ design principle with this one. It features a slight counter-curve shape, and this was first visualised on a 1:1 scale clay model, before being put through wind tunnel tests for further aerodynamic refinement.

Porsche Tequipment director, Jochen Schmid said: “The test programme for the roof box was very demanding. On its way to series maturity, it was driven on test tracks for several thousand kilometres as part of overall vehicle testing.” The assessments included aerodynamic behaviour and handling characteristics.

The driving dynamics tests was done in Weissach, where the focus was on the controllability of the vehicle that’s fitted with roof box, and driven at high speeds. The roof box must be able to withstand demanding conditions on the rough-road track. The aerodynamics and noise development were also tested in the wind tunnel in Weissach.

According to the automaker, the Performance roof box can be conveniently mounted on all carrier roof transport systems via a quick-fastening system. It has a rather sizeable storage capacity of 480 litres and can be opened from both sides, allowing convenient access for loading and unloading.

Porsche vice president of individualisation and classic, Alexander Fabig said: “In addition to the permitted speed, the individualisation options for the roof box will also be unique. Like the box, the side blades are available in High-Gloss Black and three other popular colours from our model range: Dolomite Silver Metallic, Carrara White Metallic and Volcano Grey Metallic.” The side blades can also be optionally ordered primed or painted in the individual vehicle colour.