7 May 2021

Renault has released the first teaser images for the Megane E-Tech Electric, which is just one of several electric vehicles that the company has in store as part of its ‘Renaulution’ plan. First previewed by last year’s eVision concept, this is also your first look at the fifth-generation Megane as well as the company’s new logo, which will make its way to all Renault models by 2024.

The redesigned “diamond” is clearly seen in one of the teaser images showing the Megane E-Tech Electric’s rear, which appears to remain rather faithful to the concept. That shouldn’t be much of a surprise, as Renault CEO Luca De Meo has said in the past that the production version and the concept will be about 95% similar.

However, the transition to the production version does involve some changes, starting with a more conventional light bar linking the taillights that is without any vertical lines. Those vertical lines that make up the taillight graphics are still present, although they are now smaller and more tightly packed together to provide a distinctive look. Like the concept, there’s still a rather sizeable tailgate that provides real estate to the two-piece clusters.

The teasers don’t include a view of the car’s front, but expect a full-width lighting signature that bridges the headlamps, C-shaped daytime running lights, a largely closed-off grille, rakish roofline and kinked window line – all cues seen on the concept. Renault is positioning the EV as a crossover, so a taller ride height than normal is a given to provide the SUV look.

Other images included in the set show us the model’s interior, which is littered with screens like many modern EVs. There’s one that acts as digital instrument cluster, while a large touchscreen is linked to the car’s infotainment system that offers multiple user profiles and other functions.

We also get to the see the practicality that comes with the use of the Common Modular Family (CMF-EV) platform – also used by the Nissan Ariya – with plenty of areas to store items below the main touchscreen, along the centre console and armrest.

The French automaker isn’t providing powertrain specifications just yet, but last year’s concept packed a front-mounted electric motor 160 kW (218 PS and 215 hp) and 300 Nm of torque, allowing it eVision to get from zero to 100 km/h in under eight seconds. It also features a 60-kWh battery and up to 130 kW of DC fast charging capability.

Renault says it will release seven models in the C and D segments by 2025, all of them with some form of electrification, with the Megane E-Tech Electric set to make its debut later this year and will go on sale in 2022.

GALLERY: Renault Megane eVision concept