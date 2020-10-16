In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Renault / By Jonathan Lee / 16 October 2020 12:21 pm / 0 comments

After 25 years and four generations, the Renault Megane is going electric when the next iteration is introduced next year. The car is being previewed by the Megane eVision concept you see here, which will inform the design and technologies of the forthcoming C-segment contender.

Based on the same electric vehicle variant of the Common Modular Family (CMF-EV) platform as the Nissan Ariya, the eVision takes the design language of this year’s Morphoz Concept and distils it into a more production-friendly format. Renault is positioning this car as a crossover of sorts, with an increased height (it’s 58 mm taller than the Megane IV, at 1,505 mm) giving it an SUV vibe.

At the front, you’ll find a full-width lighting signature made up of several vertical lines, joining the matrix LED headlights. This linear graphic is repeated in the lower air intakes (including the ducts that direct air over the front wheels), side skirts and rear bumper. The light guides that flow from the headlights to the bumper give the car a hint of the outgoing model’s C-shaped daytime running lights.

Renault says that the rakish roofline is inspired by a coupé, highlighted by the gold finish also found on the front and rear bumpers. The front fender charging port doors bear the diamond logo and feature a charging status indicator. There’s also a distinctive window line kink on the rear doors, as well as illuminated trim that highlights the shape of the windows.

The front lighting signature is mirrored at the rear, where a silver diffuser also sits. Finishing off the look are massive 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels that come with 245/40-section tyres, aerodynamic inserts and the aforementioned linear graphic. Renault says that the compact size, long wheelbase and short overhangs give the eVision a city car-like aesthetic.

Measuring 4,210 mm long and 1,800 mm wide, the eVision is 14 mm narrower and a whopping 422 mm shorter than the current Megane. However, the 2,700 mm wheelbase is 31 mm longer, and overall, Renault is claiming best-in-class interior space despite the significantly truncated length.

That’s all down to the shorter front end afforded by the CMF-EV platform, which also boasts slimmer floor-mounted batteries and increased flexibility and reliability. Sitting within the compact front bay is an electric motor that develops 160 kW (217 PS) and 300 Nm of torque, allowing the eVision to get from zero to 100 km/h in under eight seconds.

No range figure has been revealed just yet, but Renault included a somewhat bizarre boast – with a 60 kWh battery and up to 130 kW of DC fast charging capability, the eVision can travel from London to Newcastle in the same time it takes a regular petrol- or diesel-powered car, all stops included. According to Google Maps, that’s a distance of around 480 km.