4 March 2020

Here’s a concept car that Renault says represents its vision of personal, shareable electric mobility in the years beyond 2025. Called the Renault Morphoz, it uses the Renault Nissan Alliance’s new modular CMF-EV electric platform to offer several configurations of not just power, capacity and range, but also of user options and boot space.

It looks like a typical flight of fancy for motor show consumption, but Renault says that the Morphoz isn’t merely an exploratory vision, but its design, details and interior presentation “heralds a new family of Renault electric models for the coming years.” The French carmaker says the issue of EV range anxiety will soon be no more and this crossover “is the best proof yet of EV capabilities.”

The above-mentioned CMF-EV is a dedicated modular EV platform that allows for a long wheelbase, wheels at the extreme corners of the car, reduced overhangs and a flat floor (no transmission tunnel needed). The battery is located below the rear floor section, and Renault points to the Morphoz’s low centre of gravity, low roof and aerodynamic performance. A short bonnet (EV powertrain is also smaller than an internal combustion engine) allows for a longer, more elegant cabin.

With all of the above characteristics, vehicles will be able to offer an onboard experience that was previously only available in higher market segments, Renault says. The Morphoz concept’s adaptability is demonstrated by the physical transformation that occurs between its two versions: a short City one and the long Travel one.

The City version is 4.40 metres long, but its wheelbase takes up 2.73 metres, which is uncommon for a car of such length. Renault says that it can easily house the 40 kWh battery while still being light and having an onboard experience from a higher segment. The City Morphoz has a specific “Livinglights” signature with additional LED segments.

The long Travel version of the car is 4.80 metres long, with a wheelbase of 2.93 metres. It carries 50 kWh of extra batteries to make it 90 kWh in total, while offering more legroom and enough space for two extra suitcases. In addition to unique lighting, the Travel Morphoz has a tapered front end and profile to optimise aerodynamics.

Renault’s “Travel Extender principle” says that the 40 kWh battery of the City mode, which gives a range of 400 km, is well enough for daily urban and suburban use, and it will satisfy more than 90% of users’ needs.

For the other 10%, when longer distances are involved, the Morphoz can take in a Travel Extender battery pack. This can be done at a special station and 50 kWh worth of batteries are installed “in just a few seconds,” good for 700 km of motorway use.

Once back, the user returns the Travel Extender battery and the station charges it up for the next user. When not used by a car, the battery can power a self-service bicycle charging station, store electricity from renewable energy sources, or light up a building, Renault says.

As the driver approaches, the Morphoz runs a light sequence to show that the driver has been detected and recognised. A wave is all that’s needed to unlock the car.

The reverse-hinged opening doors combined with the absence of B pillars makes entry and exit easy. Except for the driver’s chair, the seats can swivel for a living room feel. Renault calls it armchairs around a table, where the screen on the centre console serves as a table.

Up front, there’s a 10.2-inch screen within the steering wheel that displays the driving and safety information. Behind this is a surround dashboard with a “Livingscreen” multimedia display that can be deployed by the driver. It’s otherwise blank. This can be done in both manual driving or Level 3 autonomous driving modes.