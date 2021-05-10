In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 May 2021 6:17 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has rolled out a new step-up financing plan that offers flexible and affordable repayments. The loans can be stretched out to nine years, with up to 90% financing.

With the plan, the Kona’s monthly instalment starts from as low as RM958, the Elantra from RM1,098, the Grand Starex from RM1,348, the Santa Fe from RM1,388 and the Sonata from RM1,548. These figures are based on a 90% loan over nine years.

“The banks’ recent implementation of stricter loan approvals has resulted in tougher loan approvals. We understand the predicament of our customers, therefore we have introduced this step-up financing scheme to help lower their monthly commitments when purchasing a new car and hopefully, help them in securing a loan,” said Low Yuan Lung, MD of HSDM.

“With every product and service offering, we aim to surpass our customers’ expectations by creating distinctive experiences and providing excellent value. We are constantly studying customers’ expectations of our products and offerings and we will keep improving not only to meet them but also to exceed their expectations,” he added.

As a bonus, customers who purchase any 2020 Hyundai model from now until June 30 will receive an Ogawa Smart Vogue Prime massage chair worth RM11,999 for free. Of course, the government’s sales tax exemption is in place till June 30, and there’s still time to take advantage of this rare window. All HSDM’s cars come with a five-year or 300,000 km factory warranty as well as a three-year or 50,000 km free maintenance package.

HSDM has been very active of late in terms of new models. Recent arrivals include the Elantra 1.6 Executive – a more affordable variant of the seventh-generation CN7 sedan that was launched in December – and the Kona facelift. A sporty N Line version of the latter is on the way.

