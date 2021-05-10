In Cars, International News, Nio / By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2021 1:01 pm / 0 comments

Nio recently held a press conference detailing its entry into Europe, with Norway being the first market where it will establish a foothold. According to the Shanghai-based EV company, it will set up a “full-fledged ecosystem encompassing cars, services, digital experience, and lifestyle and build a community.”

This plan will involve sales and service networks being built across Norway, with the first Nio House outside China set to officially open in the third quarter of this year on Karl Johans Gate. Nio Norway’s first service and delivery center in Oslo will also open in September.

Further outlets known as Nio Spaces will be launched in 2022 in Bergen, Stavanger, Trondheim, and Kristansand, along with an expansion of the brand’s aftersales service network. The latter will provide mobile service and car pickup-and-delivery services in an effort to provide customers with a premium service experience.

In terms of products, the company will first introduce the ES8, which is its flagship SUV that is available with a six- or seven-seat layout. This will then be followed by the ET7 sedan that first made its debut in January this year.

Just like in China, Nio Power Swap stations will also be established to allow customers to quickly swap our battery packs when depleted. This is in addition to a charging map outlined for Europe, and the company intends to have battery swap stations connecting five major cities and freeways by the end of 2022.