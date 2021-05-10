In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2021 10:12 am / 2 comments

Toyota Proace City Verso Electric

Toyota has revealed the new Proace City Electric, which is the all-electric version of the company’s compact van that arrived back in 2019. Set to go on sale in Europe from the fourth quarter of 2021, the model is available in standard- (4,403 mm length, 2,785 wheelbase) and long-wheelbase (4,753 mm length, 2,975 mm wheelbase) variants.

The Proace City Electric can be ordered as a panel van or people carrier, the latter of which is called the Verso and gets a five- or seven-seat layout. Toyota also offers a Crew Cab model with five seats that is based on the long-wheelbase body.

Regardless of the body style and seat setup chosen, all Proace City Electric models feature a front-mounted electric motor delivering 100 kW (136 PS or 134 hp) and 260 Nm of torque. This is good for a top speed of 135 km/h, a 0-100 km/h sprint time of between 11.2 and 11.7 seconds, and an 80-120 km/h acceleration time of between 8.9 and 9.4 seconds.

Toyota Proace City Verso Electric

This level of performance is only available in Power mode, with the other available options – Normal and Eco – resulting in the e-motor’s outputs being reduced to conserve power. The e-motor is hooked up to a 50-kWh lithium-ion battery that is located beneath the load compartment floor, which provides a targeted WLTP driving range of between 260 and 280 km when fully charged.

On that mention, the Proace City Electric comes as standard with a seven-kW, single-phase onboard AC charger that will charge the battery in 7.5 hours. With the optional 11-kW, three-phase AC charger, that time is reduced to just five hours. There’s also DC fast charging up to 100 kW, which allows for a 0-80% state of charge to be achieved in just 30 minutes.

Toyota Proace City Electric

Despite the EV components, the Proace City Electric matches the regular, internal combustion engine-powered models in terms practicality, with 4.4 cubic metres of load capacity, 800 kg (standard wheelbase) or 750 kg (long wheelbase) payload and 750 kg towing capacity.

For the commercial Proace City Electric, there are two trim levels – Base and Comfort to choose from, while the passenger-focused Proace City Verso Electric comes in four trims – Combi, Shuttle, Family and Family+. Toyota Safety Sense is also fitted to both models, with features like autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and other driver assistance systems.