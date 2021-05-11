In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 11 May 2021 10:11 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen has released a design sketch of the facelifted Polo GTI, which comes a few weeks after it unveiled the refreshed Mk6 in April. It’ll still be a little while before we see the hot hatch in full though, as the German automaker will only hold a premiere at the end of June this year.

Unsurprisingly, the design changes are carried over from the regular, non-GTI variants, including a revised front end that features slimmer headlamps. These carry a new LED daytime running light signature that is no longer crooked and gains an additional light strip at the sides, with an additional light bar linking the two clusters.

The new lighting arrangement also see the grille ditch the chrome strip previously seen on the pre-facelift model, while the lower apron is noticeably more aggressive. Taking another page out of the larger Golf GTI, the Polo GTI also has LED lighting embedded into the edges of the honeycomb mesh covering the lower portion of the face. A U-shaped structure in body colour, also seen on the regular variants, is also part of the one-piece intake.

While we don’t get a sketch of the Polo GTI’s rear, expect twin tailpipes to mark it out as the “fast one.” Additionally, the taillights are now extended into the tailgate, along with a Polo script placed under the central Volkswagen badge, similar to the current Golf. As for the interior, the dashboard should remain familiar, but with new interior trim, touch points and technologies.

Volkswagen is keeping powertrain details under wraps for now, so we’ll have to wait another month to find out if they managed to inject power into the hot hatch. The current Polo GTI is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder TSI petrol engine that delivers 200 PS (197 hp) and 320 Nm of torque. The mill is paired with either a six-speed DSG dual-clutch or a manual gearbox.

GALLERY: Volkswagen Polo GTI Mk6 pre-facelift