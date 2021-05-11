In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 11 May 2021 12:50 pm / 0 comments

According to a report by Car and Driver, Porsche could be working on a Boxster EV concept, with Michael Steiner, Porsche’s executive board member for R&D, saying the company is pushing for the project’s development.

The idea of a fully electric version of the roadster isn’t something alien to Porsche, as the company previously presented the Boxster E Prototype back in 2011. The show car, which was based on the second-generation Boxster, came in two versions. One packed a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup, while the other was configured with a single-motor and rear-wheel drive.

Steiner said that Porsche has built electric prototypes of the current, fourth-generation Boxster as well, but their weight didn’t allow for them to be made into a viable offering to customers. It was previously reported that mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid prototypes were also developed, although no series-production model came to light.

2011 Porsche Boxster E Prototype

With improved battery and electric drivetrain technologies, Porsche could finally see an avenue to make a Boxster EV happen. As the company previously stated, its electric sports cars will be built on a different platform from the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that will make its debut on the next-generation Macan EV.

Like the Taycan has demonstrated, Porsche wants its electric models to provide a driving experience befitting of the brand. As such, an electric Boxster (and Cayman for that matter) should at least have the same performance capabilities as the current 718 Boxster and Cayman. Of course, we’ll only know more if and when Porsche decides to present such a concept, hopefully in the near future.