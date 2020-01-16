In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 16 January 2020 11:43 am / 4 comments

The hits just keep coming. After introducing the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder in June last year, the carmaker has now revealed GTS 4.0 versions of the 718 Cayman and Boxster. Set to arrive in German dealerships from the end of March 2020, the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 will be priced from 81,926 euros, while the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 starts from 83,949 euros.

Powering both the GTS 4.0 models is the same 4.0 litre flat-six engine used in the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder, which redlines to 7,800 rpm. However, the mill comes in a slightly lower state of tune at 400 PS (394 hp) and 420 Nm of torque, or 20 PS (20 hp) less than last year’s duo.

In terms of performance, the GTS 4.0 models will sprint from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 293 km/h. There’s more good news too, as the engine is paired with a six-speed manual and twin-tailpipe sports exhaust system to provide a “particularly rewarding driving experience,” says Porsche.

Other standard features include Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports suspension, a lower ride height of 20 mm, Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts (PADM), Porsche Stability Management (PSM) as well as Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with a mechanical limited-slip rear differential.

Visually, the cars get black contrasting elements on the exterior – spoiler lip, Sport Design front apron, front fog lights, rear taillights and redesigned lower rear bumper – to mark them out as GTS 4.0 models, along with a set of 20-inch light-alloy wheels in gloss black (with 235/35 front and 265/35 rear tyres). The latter covers bigger cast-iron rotors with six-piston front calipers, which can be upgraded to the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system as an option.

Moving inside, dark Alcanatara is used sparingly, including on the centre panels of the standard sports seats, steering wheel rim, centre console, gear lever and armrests on both doors. In the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, it also covers the A-pillars and the roof lining.

Specify the optional GTS interior package and you can choose from Carmine Red or Chalk to accentuate things like the rev counter, seat belts, decorative seams and Porsche lettering on the floor mats. Other standard features are the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a high-resolution seven-inch touchscreen and the Sport Chrono package, including the Track Precision App.