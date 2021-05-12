In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 12 May 2021 5:18 pm / 2 comments

Here’s the weekly fuel price update. The ministry of finance of Malaysia has announced the weekly retail pricing for fuels in the country for the week of May 13 until May 19, and there are no changes across petrol and diesel fuels for this coming week.

For petrol fuels, the RON 97 grade remains at RM2.60 per litre, and the RON 95 grade of petrol also remains at RM2.05 per litre. This means that prices for both grades of petrol are unchanged from last week. The latter is as pricey as it will get in Malaysia, as RM2.05 per litre is the price ceiling set by the government in February this year.

Similarly, the price of Euro 5 B10/B20 grade diesel – which has replaced Euro 2M diesel at all retain pumps in Malaysia – remains unchanged at RM2.15 per litre, and this too is the upper limit for diesel pricing in the country, in line with the price cap. Correspondingly, Euro 5 B7 diesel stays at RM2.25 per litre, being pegged at a 10 sen margin above B10/B20 diesel.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, May 19, when the following fuel pricing update is announced. This is the 20th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 123rd in total since the format was introduced in 2019.