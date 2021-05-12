In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 May 2021 11:01 am / 0 comments

A recall notice has been issued to all Yamaha Tracer 900 GT motorcycles in Malaysia by official distributor Hong Leong Yamaha Motor. The recall is to replace the Front Stop Switch Kit for all Tracer 900 GT models with frame numbers PMYRN6110K0000101 to 0000620 and PMYRN6110L0000621 to 0000900.

This recall is a precautionary measure and owners can continue to ride their Tracer 900GT in accordance to the instructions stated in the owner’s manual. The recall will be conducted by region throughout Malaysia in stages with owners notified individually beginning end of May, 2021.

Upon receipt of the notice, Tracer 900 GT owners should contact Yamaha Malaysia authorised dealers or any Hong Leong Yamaha Motor branch to make a service appointment for replacement of the Front Stop Switch Kit. For more details, Tracer 900 GT owners can refer to Hong Leong Yamaha Motor’s website or use the Yamaha Motor Malaysia app.