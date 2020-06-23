In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 June 2020 10:13 am / 0 comments

After being in the Malaysia market a year and half, the 2020 Yamaha Tracer 900 GT gets a colour update while pricing remains the same at RM58,888 recommended retail, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The new colour options for the Tracer 900 GT are Reddish Copper dan Midnight Silver.

Designed as a sports tourer, the Tracer 900 GT comes with the engine from Yamaha’s MT-09, a three-cylinder mill displacing 847 cc. Mated to a six-seed gearbox, the Tracer 900 GT produces 115 PS at 10,000 rpm and 87.5 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm.

For braking, a twin set of 298 mm diameter discs on the front wheel do the job while the rear wheel has a 245 mm diameter disc, with two-channel ABS. As befits the ‘GT’ name tag, the Tracer 900 GT comes equipped with a quickshifter, cruiser control, fully-adjustable suspension, heated bar grips as well as a TFT-LCD instrument panel resembling the unit on the YZF-R1 super bike.

Fuel for the Tracer 900 GT is carried in a 18.7-litre tank and 17-inch wheels indicate the bike is oriented more towards the touring side of things. Rider conveniences include a slip and assist clutch, two-level traction control that can be disabled, three ride modes and manually-adjustable windshield.

Authorised distributor Hong Long Yamaha Motor (HLYM) offers a two-year or 20,000 km warranty for the 2020 Yamaha Tracer GT. For every purchase of a Tracer 900 GT, HLYM will be giving away a brake disc lock worth RM200.