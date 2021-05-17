In Local News, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 17 May 2021 3:55 pm / 1 comment

Loving the official paultan.org merchandise that is available exclusively through the paultan.org Official Store on Shopee? You’ll now be able to get even better deals, thanks to cashback that is now available with purchases of merchandise for a limited time.

Here’s how you can get the cashback deal. Use the new voucher code, PAULTC and get 50% Shopee Coins cashback up to 300 coins. Here’s the kicker – there is no minimum spending required in order to make use of the voucher. The offer is valid until June 12, 2021.

Two t-shirt designs are available, starting with the “Drive It Like You Stole It” t-shirt, in black. Made from premium 210 gsm cotton (an average cotton tee is around 180 gsm) for better, longer lasting comfort, this is first of many original designs in the pipeline.

There is also the limited edition, “Work Hard Drive Harder” t-shirt in white, capped at a run of just 200 units! This is part of our OneIn200 limited edition series that will feature completely new and original designs, issued quarterly. These will truly be limited, so when each run of 200 is out, that’s it.

Our official tees are treated with a silk screen effect. Meanwhile, each limited edition tee will feature a paultan.org label on the sleeve, a OneIn200 label on the front, and a special rubber dye high density effect for the main “Work Hard Drive Harder” lettering print – as with garments of this type, remember to never iron on any printed part of these t-shirts.

Once again, these t-shirts have been created in-house, by the talented designers we have on our team. To get a hold of these wearable creative works, get yours today exclusively from our Shopee store, and make use of the cashback deal that is available until June 12, 2021.