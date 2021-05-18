In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Matthew H Tong / 18 May 2021 5:50 pm / 1 comment

Any Juventus fans here? The club’s star striker, Paulo Dybala has just collected his brand new Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. The 27-year-old Argentinian footballer purchased the vehicle to celebrate his 100th goal for the Italian club, a feat he achieved in 251 appearances. Dybala is the first non-European player in the club’s history to hit the hundredth mark.

“With the Aventador, it was love at first sight. I waited a few years before buying it, but now it’s very humbling, an honour and a privilege to be able to own one,” he said after a brief tour at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory.

Dybala chose the New Giallo Orion colour because he said “a Lamborghini has to be yellow,” while the cabin is finished in Nero Ade with Giallo Ade stitching. “I love how impactful it looks and I can perfectly identify with it: it’s young and prompts strong emotions, both while simply looking at it and while driving it,” he said.

The Aventador S Roadster, which debuted back in 2017, is powered by a 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine. It puts out 740 hp at 8,400 rpm and 690 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, with drive sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission and a Haldex Generation IV 4WD system. It does the century sprint in three seconds flat, and would top out at 350 km/h.