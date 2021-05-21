In Brabus, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 21 May 2021 10:52 am / 0 comments

Say hello to the Brabus 800, a flagship performance SUV based on the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+. In stock form, the GLS 63’s 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 makes 604 hp and 850 Nm, but the Brabus PowerXtra B40 S-800 kit brings that up to a whopping 800 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque!

Those gains come from two larger turbochargers, featuring bigger compressors and a modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearings. They now produce a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar. The electronic boost pressure control gets remapped as well, before being introduced into the engine control unit via the plug-and-play Brabus PowerXtra module.

That shaves the century sprint time down from 4.2 seconds to 3.8 seconds, and it will go on to an electronically limited top speed of 280 km/h. Keep in mind that the SUV weighs around 2,600 kg, so the numbers are mighty impressive. This upgrade kit comes with a three-year or 100,000 km warranty.

The tuning firm also offers a range of other enhancements, such as the Brabus quad stainless steel high-performance exhaust kit with active flaps. The Airmatic suspension gets tweaked, so the Brabus 800 sits 25 mm lower compared to the factory GLS 63. It sits on massive 24-inch (10JJ) Brabus Monoblock M “Platinum Edition” forged wheels, shod with low profile 295/35 tyres all around.

In terms of design, this blacked-out example wears a Brabus front lip that is said to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds, making it more stable in the corners. There’s custom-made carbon-fibre bits in the form of air deflectors at the sides of the front bumper, as well as the red-striped radiator grille with illuminated Brabus emblem. CF parts are available either in glossy or matte finish.

Inside, the SUV is also upgraded with plush Brabus “breathable” black leather upholstery, complete with grey contrast stitching and red piping. The seat surfaces and door panels feature Arrow Wave quilting, and six of the seven head restraints feature the embroidered Brabus logo. The steering wheel (with upgraded aluminium shift paddles) gets red highlights, too.