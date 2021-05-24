In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 24 May 2021 4:44 pm / 0 comments

If you’re a fan of Fast and Furious franchise, you’re probably familiar with the fourth-generation (A90) Toyota Supra that Brian O’Conner drove in the original 2001 film. Well, one of original movie cars from The Fast and the Furious will soon go up for sale during Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction set to take place from June 17-19.

Those dates are pretty timely, as the latest instalment in the franchise, F9 is set to hit silver screens from June 24. The car you see before you here will go under the hammer at no reserve, and judging by the previous sale of another orange Supra several years ago, it will likely not be cheap.

It should be noted that this is not the same car being resold again, but an entirely different example that was also driven by Paul Walker during filming. According to the Barrett-Jackson listing, this car was used for multiple interior and exterior shots, and comes with extensive documentation as well as a proper certificate of authenticity.

Like the 1993 model that was auctioned off, this 1994 model was built by Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California. However, it starred in not just the first film in the franchise, but also played double duty by being in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious. Remember the golden-coloured Supra that slammed into a Pepsi signboard after jumping the bridge?

Anyway, after filming of the sequel concluded, the Supra was then returned to its original form, regaining the candy orange pearl paint and the iconic “Nuclear Gladiator” decals designed by Troy Lee. Other items that were reinstalled include the Bomex front bumper and side skirts, the TRD-style bonnet, APR rear wing and 19-inch Racing Hart M5 wheels from Dazz Motorsport. The only thing that didn’t make it back are the nitrous oxide bottles (or famously called NOS) bottles in the rear, although the holding brackets are there.

This example also differs from the other movie car as its powered by a 2JZ-GTE 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six engine instead of the naturally-aspirated 2JZ-GE. However, it has a four-speed automatic transmission instead of the other car’s five-speed manual, although The Shark Shop disguised it to look like a stick shift.

Collectors of movie cars and petrolheads alike will likely want to add one of the most iconic movie cars to their garage, so expect the bidding to be fast and furious when it starts next month. The 1993 car sold for USD185,000 back then, so how much do you think this will go for? Now, let’s bask in some nostalgia.