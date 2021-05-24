In Alfa Romeo, Fiat, International News, Lancia / By Mick Chan / 24 May 2021 7:08 pm / 0 comments

The Stellantis group has announced the addition of new parts for heritage models in its portfolio, courtesy of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles whose merger with Groupe PSA was finalised at the beginning of this year.

The Heritage Parts catalogue was launched late in 2019, being a project by the Heritage department dedicated to the upkeep of heritage Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth heritage models. At the time, this began with front and rear bumpers for the Lancia Delta HF Integrale and Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione, and was followed by front and rear bumpers for the Alfa Romeo 147 GTA along with a care set for vintage cars.

Now, the product Heritage Parts product line has been joined by an extended range of seven replacement body panels for the Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione.

For this car, the bonnet, fenders and door panels have been manufactured from a mould obtained through a reverse-engineering process, aided by digital scanning of parts from the Delta HF Integral Evoluzione display unit in the Heritage historical collection. These have been made of low-carbon steel, which is the same material used for the original components, with additional galvanisation.

Products from the Heritage Parts line are special in being manufactured from the original moulds and materials, ensuring quality and fit as well as compliance with type approval regulations for the older, discontinued cars that require these parts, says Stellantis.

In addition to these components for the Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione, the latest batch is also comprised of 31 original components that have been produced in limited quantities for the Alfa Romeo GTV and GTV Spider, Alfa Romeo GT, 147 and 156, Fiat Coupé and Fiat Barchetta. Among them are 10 injection units and 21 body parts including bumpers, fenders, doors, tailgates and bonnets.

The reproduction of components for these discontinued models are vital for their ongoing upkeep and therefore their financial and collectible values, says Stellantis. Owing to the cars’ limited availability, they could become valuable investments in the future, the company said.