In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 25 May 2021 5:39 pm

Say hello to the new Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition. Launched specifically for the European market, the Ranger Raptor SE will be produced in limited numbers to ensure exclusivity, though exactly how many will be made remains to be announced.

The most striking identifier of the pick-up is the matte black and red racing stripes, which is used on the bonnet, roof, lower body sides, rear wings and tailgate. The front tow hooks are also finished in red, whereas the wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and Ford grille get a matte black finish. A choice of Performance Blue, Conquer Grey and Frozen White paint finishes are available, too.

Inside, the limited-run Ranger Raptor comes with red stitching for the steering wheel, instrument panel and door cards. It also gets an exclusive Raceway Grey instrument panel for good measure. You can check out the pick-up truck in full by watching Ford’s “The Good, the Bad and the Bad-RSE” film, below.

No changes have been done to the powertrain and drivetrain, so it is still powered by the familiar 2.0 litre EcoBlue biturbo diesel engine that produces 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque. Drive gets sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and the Terrain Management System helps drivers tackle challenging offroad situations.

Much of its capabilities are portrayed quite dramatically in the film. Shot on a genuine Spaghetti Western movie set in Spain, the Ranger Raptor in the film was seen evading hostile bandits in a Wild West-style town aided by other fellow Ranger models. There are proper jump and powersliding scenes as well, which is to be expected from a pick-up truck of this calibre.