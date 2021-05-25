In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 May 2021 2:53 pm / 0 comments

Set to debut at the 2021 Beijing Motor Show on May 28 is the Piaggio One electric scooter (e-scooter). In an online teaser on its Instagram page, Piaggio has shown the Piaggio One, decked out in a dark yellow with modern scooter styling.

Aside from the usual marketing spiel, there few other details on the One e-scooter such as motor power and battery size as well as that important consideration for personal electric vehicles, speed and range. However, we do know there will be a digital colour instrument panel with ambient light sensor, full LED lights, a keyless start system and two motor maps.

Also likely to be included is connectivity to the rider’s smartphone, which we assume will use an app to manage the onboard systems and information such as range and battery charge level on the One. Expect a USB charging port as well and Piaggio says the One is a lightweight vehicle for the urban rider, with a comfortable riding position, low seat and flat roomy footplate, and pull-out footpegs for the passenger.

Found under the seat is a storage compartment but no details on whether it is big enough to accommodate a helmet and other miscellaneous items. Suspension is done with a single shock absorber in front on a single-sided link fork while the rear is propped up with twin shock absorbers.