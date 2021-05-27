In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 27 May 2021 5:47 pm / 0 comments

If you’ve watched any television in the mid-1990s, there’s no getting away from Friends, which is one of the most popular TV shows of all time. Spanning 236 episodes across ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, the sitcom has since been re-released on several other mediums, including Blu-ray, DVD and more recently, streaming sites like Netflix and HBO Max.

In the time following the airing of final episode (The Last One), fans have been hoping for a reunion to take place, with many getting excited when this was confirmed in 2020. Well, that time has arrived, as the original six cast members are back for Friends: The Reunion (also known as The One Where They Get Back Together), which airs on HBO Max today.

It appears Porsche are big fans of the show too, and to celebrate the release of the reunion special, it has revealed something special on its Instagram page. What you’re looking at here is parts of the Porsche Tribbiani Edition, which is unlike any model that has come before.

As you can see, beneath the Porsche-branded car cover is a stack of lightweight cardboard boxes, and that’s about it. Yes, it’s not much, but diehard fans of the show will get the reference to episode five from season six titled The One with Joey’s Porsche, where Joey Tribbiani (played by former Top Gear host Matt LeBlanc) stumbles upon a set of key Porsche keys near Central Perk.

It’s certainly a cheeky nod to the show and proof that Germans do have a sense of humour. Jokes aside, if you haven’t seen the episode, we’ve included a snippet here from YouTube, but you’re going to have to watch the whole episode somewhere else. For some trivia, the car featured in that episode is a 996-generation 911 Carrera Cabriolet equipped with a hard top.