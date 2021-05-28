In Cars, Infiniti, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 May 2021 9:58 am / 0 comments

The teaser campaign for the next-generation Infiniti QX60 continues on, with the luxury arm of Nissan now giving us a first glimpse of the SUV’s interior. We also get a debut date for the new three-row SUV – June 23 – and the model will arrive in North American showrooms in the fall of 2021, followed by other markets worldwide.

Despite the shadowy teaser, we still get to see quite a bit of the new QX60’s dashboard, and it is certainly a major upgrade over the current model. The emphasis on luxury results in tan leather with topstitching being laid out across a good portion of the dash, including above and below the wide-width air vents that is highlighted by silver trim.

In the upper portion, the leather is quilted and an infotainment screen sits on top, just ahead of wood-like trim higher up the dash. Further controls can be found in the centre stack, which receives letter trimmings to visually create a partition between the driver and front passenger.

Infiniti says in its release that the QX60 will feature “premium leather-appointments, intuitive technology, and beautiful ambient lighting.” While some of these features aren’t explicitly seen in the teaser, it’s clear that the new car is a lot more modern than its aging predecessor.

As for the exterior, we know that the forthcoming SUV will look quite similar to the QX60 Monograph concept that was revealed last September, which was certainly a bold and rather luxurious object to look at.

The company also mentioned previously that the new QX60 will get a 3.5 litre V6, a new nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive that is capable of towing up to 2,721 kg. It will also come with the ProPILOT suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which integrates with the navigation system to support the driver in situations such as highway off-ramps. An extended automatic restart system also supports stopping for up to 30 seconds in stop-and-go traffic situations.

