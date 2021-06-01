In Cars, Ferrari, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 1 June 2021 12:45 pm / 0 comments

Sighted earlier on wearing the bodyshell of a 488 GTB, the upcoming mid-engined V6 Ferrari hybrid model has been sighted running road tests, this time in its own production body. This would be the first V6-powered road-going Ferrari since the Dino, which actually did without the Ferrari badge.

The forthcoming V6 hybrid Ferrari has been preceded by the SF90 Stradale in terms of series-production electrified models, which itself followed the limited-run LaFerrari halo model. While the LaFerari offered electrification as assistance to the internal combustion V12 engine, the SF90 Stradale offers a pure EV mode through its front wheels up to 135 km/h, in addition to aiding its 780 PS/800 Nm 4.0 litre biturbo V8.

This has been tipped to bear the codename F171, and motive power will come from a new, 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 at a 120-degree V-angle, paired to an electric motor. In contrast to the SF90 Stradale, however, the F171 will only drive its rear wheels, and the e-motor is rumoured to provide part-time boost and torque fill functions; pure electric driving is also said to be offered with a range of up to 30 km.

The biturbo V6 hybrid model still currently wears considerable camouflage, with its eventual production bodywork only to be revealed later on. Its front end appears to wear horizontal, slim headlamps akin to those on the SF90 Stradale, though this particular development car wears its front bonnet and fenders with a visible gap to its headlamps. Lower down, the functional air intakes appear to be at the corners.

The rear end of this car is similarly cryptic; while its exhaust arrangement can be seen to be mounted high up in the mid-section of the rear bodywork above the bumper/rear diffuser assembly, the twin circular pipes appear to be decoys; visible behind the mesh is a single, centrally-mounted trapezoidal outlet.

Its wide-angle V6 turbo hybrid powertrain is also to be shared with the Italian supercar marque’s forthcoming Purosangue SUV, which itself will be followed by two more SUV models which have been said to be fully electric models built on a modular “skateboard” platform. As for the F171 itself, the mid-engined hybrid is expected to debut at the end of this year, when its eventual name will be revealed.

The Dino concluded its production run in 1974 in 246 GT guise, which was itself evolved from the original 206 GT and gained 60 mm in its wheelbase. Motive power came from a 2,419 cc V6 producing 195 hp at 7,600 rpm, breathing through a trio of Weber 40 DCN F/7 carburettors and sent drive to a five-speed manual for a top speed of 235 km/h. Suspension for the tubular steel-framed Dino was by double wishbones and coil springs front and rear.