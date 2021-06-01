In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 1 June 2021 5:38 pm / 1 comment

Fancy yourself as a content creator that can come up with cool videos with cars? You can try your hand at Proton’s ‘Vlog with Proton’ contest, which is offering monthly cash prizes of up to RM80,000.

“The contest gives you the opportunity to show your creativity by creating a video based on your experience with Proton product by influence and convincing the viewers that the product matches with their lifestyle and be in the running to win exciting prizes!” Proton says.

If you’re thinking ‘no harm trying’, it’s pretty simple. To participate, you’ll need to source or loan a current Proton model (Persona, Iriz, Saga, X70 and X50 are listed – Exora omitted) to be featured in the video. If you don’t have an actual vehicle, you can also use images of Proton models. You can search our archives for pics, and if you’re using any of them, give us a credit and a link.

With the car secured, go on and create your video. Proton says that you can upload as many videos per month on your personal YouTube channel; just remember to add the hashtag #VLOGWITHPROTON and set your channel and post to public.

You will need to fill in your details and the video link in this contest form, or scan the QR code in the poster above. That’s it, you will then be in the running to win if your video is among the top 10 with the highest engagement and views per month. The contest starts this month and goes on for the rest of 2021.

Good luck, but remember that Malaysia is currently in full MCO mode, so follow all SOPs – no meeting up with the gang and having your production in public places.