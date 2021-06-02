In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 June 2021 11:01 am / 0 comments

Receiving a bunch of upgrades and updates is the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin from Triumph’s Modern Classics range now Euro 5 complaint. Amongst the host of improvements to the Speed Twin – priced at RM73,900 in 2019 – is better engine response with more mid-range power and torque.

In the engine room, power comes from the liquid-cooled, eight-valve, SOHC parallel-twin displacing 1,200 cc. Power is now 98.6 hp at 7,250 rpm, up 3 hp from previous while torque is 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm coming in lower in the rev range from the last generation model’s peak torque of 4,950 rpm.

Changes to the crankshaft and alternator mean the 2021 Speed Twin has 17% less moment of inertia, allowing the engine to spin up faster to the new 500 rpm higher rev limit. This is complemented by a pair of new high compression pistons, new cam profile and revised porting with the Speed Twin’s first major service coming at 16,000 km.

Improvements have also been made in the handling department, with higher specification Marzocchi 43 mm diameter upside-down forks, albeit non-adjustable, replacing the previous 41 mm diameter units. At the back, twin shock absorbers are adjustable for preload with the aluminium alloy wheels – a 12-spoke design versus the outgoing seven-spoke – now a new, lighter casting.

Braking sees a similar performance upgrade, now with a pair of Brembo M50 four-piston Monobloc callipers on the front wheel clamping 320 mm brake discs. A Nissin two-piston clamping and 220 mm disc stops the rear wheel while two-channel ABS is standard.

Riding modes have been similarly upgraded and able to be changed on the go, with three selections – Road, Rain and Sport with switchable traction control. Changes have been made to riding ergonomics as well, with 809 mm seat height and foot pegs located 38 mm forward and 4 mm lower, changed from the previous setting that mimicked the Triumph Thruxton.

Overall weight for the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin is 216 kg, putting on a little weight over the first generation Speed Twin’s 196 kg and 14.5-litres of fuel is carried in the tank. There are three colour options for the 2021 Speed Twin – Red Hopper, Matte Storm Grey or Jet Black.