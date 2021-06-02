Time for the weekly fuel price update. The ministry of finance has announced the latest set of fuel price updates for the week of June 3 until June 9, 2021.
The latest set of price updates sees RON 97 fuel gain in price by two sen to RM2.63 per litre, up from RM2.61 per litre of last week. Meanwhile RON 95 petrol remains at RM2.05 per litre, which is the price ceiling for this grade of fuel set by the Malaysian government in February this year.
Similarly, prices for Euro 5 B10/B20 grades of diesel also remain unchanged, staying put at RM2.15 per litre as dictated by the price cap. In line with that, Euro 5 B7 diesel holds station at 10 sen more, at RM2.25 per litre.
These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 9, 2021, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 23rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 126th in total since the format was introduced in 2019.
Comments
Lucky got FMCO so no need go anywhere. Last 2 weeks ago petrol in car still got half tank and can last another 2 weeks if lockdown ends in 14th June. RON97 go up? Not a problem as I pump RON95.
Inb4 FMCO kat luar, SOP macam2… dalam Pusat Kuarantin dan Rawatan Covid-19 (PKRC) pulak, bulih borak ramai2 makan satu meja.. Macam kat kedai mamak. Sorang pon Takde pakai mask, syukur kjaan prihatin. Rakyat enjoy musim kovid ni, jom gaiss masuk pusat