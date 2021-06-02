In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 2 June 2021 5:41 pm / 2 comments

Time for the weekly fuel price update. The ministry of finance has announced the latest set of fuel price updates for the week of June 3 until June 9, 2021.

The latest set of price updates sees RON 97 fuel gain in price by two sen to RM2.63 per litre, up from RM2.61 per litre of last week. Meanwhile RON 95 petrol remains at RM2.05 per litre, which is the price ceiling for this grade of fuel set by the Malaysian government in February this year.

Similarly, prices for Euro 5 B10/B20 grades of diesel also remain unchanged, staying put at RM2.15 per litre as dictated by the price cap. In line with that, Euro 5 B7 diesel holds station at 10 sen more, at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, June 9, 2021, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 23rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 126th in total since the format was introduced in 2019.